News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nicola Bulley: Latest scenes as ‘abandoned house’ searched in bid to find missing Inskip mum who vanished while walking her dog

An “abandoned house” was searched in a bid to find Nicola Bulley who vanished while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

By Sean Gleaves
36 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:38pm

These were the scenes:

1. Search for Nicola Bulley continues

Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Search for Nicola Bulley continues

An extensive police search was launched following the 45-year-old's disappearance, with support from the fire service, dive teams and more.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Search for Nicola Bulley continues

The mother-of-two's phone was found still logged on to a conference call from a bench where she had been out walking her pet dog Willow.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Search for Nicola Bulley continues

She had dropped off her two young children at St Michael's-on-Wyre Church of England Primary School before heading on the walk.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3