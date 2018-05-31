Newton and Kirkham sisters took on Rosemere's Walk in the Dark in memory of their mum

When two sisters joined the Girl Guides, they made their promise to do their best and serve the community – a vow that now stands as a shining tribute to their mum, a former division and district guide commissioner, who they lost last summer.

Just a couple of days after what would have been Denise Clifford’s 50th birthday, her daughters, Emily and Francesca, of Newton, raised £1,849 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by taking part in the charity’s annual Walk in the Dark.

Denise had been treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre for breast cancer. Doctors discovered the cancer had spread to her liver but after further surgery, she was given the all clear only for the disease to re-appear as a brain tumour.

After battling cancer for the best part of two years, Denise died following surgery to try and remove the brain tumour last July.

Emily, 17, a lower sixth pupil at Kirkham Grammar School, who is a member of the Kirkham District Senior Section Unit of the Girl Guides, said: “It was originally mum’s plan and goal to raise £1,000 for Rosemere. Myself and Francesca have now taken it upon ourselves to try our best to raise money for the charity for her.”

Since Walk in the Dark, Emily, and Francesca, 14, have raised a further £191.77 by baking cakes and selling them at Kirkham Dance’s recent dance medal test event and Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School parents evening where Francesca attends.

They have a fund-raising afternoon tea planned at Lund Church in September and also that month, Emily is organising a sponsored yomp through her school’s Combined Cadet Force, of which she is a member.

In addition, she has set up a Just Giving page at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emily-clifford3

Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s head of fund-raising, said: “Emily and Francesca’s commitment and bravery makes for a shining tribute to their mum. It’s testament to the fantastic values she instilled them, which is a wonderful legacy. We are proud, just as I’m sure she would be, to have them on board as supporters.”