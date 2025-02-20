Newly-opened Fylde coast cafe Glansin is also an art gallery
An intriguing new cafe has opened on the Fylde coast - and it’s a tearoom with a twist.
The new place is called Glansin, which is a Shetland word for bright and shiny, and is based at 9c Park Road in St Annes, just off the main high street.
As well as being a place to relax, with delicious light bites and hot and cold drinks, the venue is also a space for local artists to exhibit their works, serving as a pop-up gallery.
The cafe opened last week and will feature exhibits of art throughout the year.
It is currently open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
