Newly-opened Fylde coast cafe Glansin is also an art gallery

By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 13:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An intriguing new cafe has opened on the Fylde coast - and it’s a tearoom with a twist.

The new place is called Glansin, which is a Shetland word for bright and shiny, and is based at 9c Park Road in St Annes, just off the main high street.

The new Glansin cafe in St Annes|Harry FentonThe new Glansin cafe in St Annes|Harry Fenton
The new Glansin cafe in St Annes|Harry Fenton | Harry Fenton

As well as being a place to relax, with delicious light bites and hot and cold drinks, the venue is also a space for local artists to exhibit their works, serving as a pop-up gallery.

The cafe opened last week and will feature exhibits of art throughout the year.

It is currently open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Related topics:Lytham St Annes RNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice