New Year's Honours list 2025: Former Blackburn MP Kate Molloy Hollern and Lancs fire officer among recipients
A former MP, a headteacher and a football club manager are just some of the worthy recipients:
Here is the full list:
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Dr Fazal Dad - Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Blackburn College. For services to Further Education. (Dudley, West Midlands).
Catherine (Kate) Malloy Hollern - Former Member of Parliament for Blackburn. For Parliamentary, Political and Public Service. (Blackburn).
Purnima Murthy Tanuku OBE - Chief Executive, National Day Nurseries Association. For services to Early Years Education. (Blackburn).
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Karen Alty - Headteacher, Holly Grove Special School, Burnley. For services to Education. (Preston).
Lisa Mary Broadhurst - Programme Director, Social Security Programme. For services to Public Service Reform. (Burnley).
Christine Cort - Managing Director, Manchester International Festival. For services to the Arts and to Culture. (Blackburn).
Ian Lamont Cosh - Assistant Chief Officer, Greater Manchester Police. For services to Policing. (Preston).
Mark Richard Mills - DL. Businessman and Philanthropist. For services to Business and to Charity. (Preston).
David William Moyes - Lately Manager, West Ham United Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Lytham St Annes).
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Hannah Christina Broughton - Co-founder and Creator, Twinkleboost CIO and Therapeutic Forest CIC, and Climbing Calm CIC. For services to Children and Young People and their Families. (Blackburn).
Kevin Camplin. For services to Mountain Rescue in Lancashire. (Lancaster).
Michael Thomas Crowther - Chief Executive, Empowerment. For services to the community in Blackpool. (Preston).
Shaun Malcolm Gash - Ambassador, Hollister Inc Ltd. For services to Charity and to Disabled People. (Lancaster).
Catherine Jennifer Hitchen - Professional Adviser, SEND, Department for Education. For services to Education and SEND. (Preston).
Gregg Stevenson. For services to Rowing. (Colne).
Pamela Ann Swain - Chief Executive, British Association of Dental Nurses. For services to Dental Nursing. (Fleetwood).
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Barbara Brook - Volunteer, Girls Friendly Society. For services to Girls, Young Women and to the community in Layton, Blackpool. (Poulton-le-Fylde).
Andrew David Clarke - Team Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Cancer Charities. (Thornton-Cleveleys).
Scott Robert Fisher - Ambassador and Fundraiser, MAST Cell Action. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. (Lancashire).
Nicholas Richard Hartshorne-Evans - Founder and Chief Executive, Pumping Marvellous Foundation. For services to People with Chronic Heart Failure. (Burnley).
Barry George Hyde. For services to the community in Rossendale, Lancashire. (Bacup).
Oliver Winston Wood. Lately UK Youth Commissioner. For services to Young People. (Preston).
King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM)
Steven John Healey. Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. (Lancashire).
King’s Ambulance Service Medal (KAM)
Lisa Michelle Ward. Director of People, North West Ambulance Service.
The New Year Honours list is a British tradition that recognizes the achievements of people across the UK, and has been running since at least 1890.
