Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

24 Lancastrians have been named in King Charles' New Year's Honours list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former MP, a headteacher and a football club manager are just some of the worthy recipients:

Former Blacburn MP Catherine (Kate) Malloy Hollern and Lancas Deputy Chief Fire Officer Steven John Healey were just some of the many Lancastrians to make it onto King Charles' New Year's Honours List 2025. | Blackburn Labour Party/Steven Healey/WPA Pool

Here is the full list:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr Fazal Dad - Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Blackburn College. For services to Further Education. (Dudley, West Midlands).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine (Kate) Malloy Holler - former Member of Parliament for Blackburn received her New Year's Honours title 2025 For Parliamentary, Political and Public Service. (Blackburn). | Blackburn Labour Party

Catherine (Kate) Malloy Hollern - Former Member of Parliament for Blackburn. For Parliamentary, Political and Public Service. (Blackburn).

Purnima Murthy Tanuku OBE - Chief Executive, National Day Nurseries Association. For services to Early Years Education. (Blackburn).

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Karen Alty - Headteacher, Holly Grove Special School, Burnley. For services to Education. (Preston).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Mary Broadhurst - Programme Director, Social Security Programme. For services to Public Service Reform. (Burnley).

Christine Cort - Managing Director, Manchester International Festival. For services to the Arts and to Culture. (Blackburn).

Ian Lamont Cosh - Assistant Chief Officer, Greater Manchester Police. For services to Policing. (Preston).

Mark Richard Mills - DL. Businessman and Philanthropist. For services to Business and to Charity. (Preston).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David William Moyes - Lately Manager, West Ham United Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Lytham St Annes).

The New Year Honours list is a British tradition that recognizes the achievements of people across the UK, and has been running since at least 1890. | WPA Pool

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Hannah Christina Broughton - Co-founder and Creator, Twinkleboost CIO and Therapeutic Forest CIC, and Climbing Calm CIC. For services to Children and Young People and their Families. (Blackburn).

Kevin Camplin. For services to Mountain Rescue in Lancashire. (Lancaster).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Thomas Crowther - Chief Executive, Empowerment. For services to the community in Blackpool. (Preston).

Shaun Malcolm Gash - Ambassador, Hollister Inc Ltd. For services to Charity and to Disabled People. (Lancaster).

Catherine Jennifer Hitchen - Professional Adviser, SEND, Department for Education. For services to Education and SEND. (Preston).

Gregg Stevenson. For services to Rowing. (Colne).

Pamela Ann Swain - Chief Executive, British Association of Dental Nurses. For services to Dental Nursing. (Fleetwood).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lancashire stars Freddie Flintoff and Nicola Thorp have been named in a prestigious Alternative Honours list

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Barbara Brook - Volunteer, Girls Friendly Society. For services to Girls, Young Women and to the community in Layton, Blackpool. (Poulton-le-Fylde).

Andrew David Clarke - Team Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Cancer Charities. (Thornton-Cleveleys).

Scott Robert Fisher - Ambassador and Fundraiser, MAST Cell Action. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. (Lancashire).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Richard Hartshorne-Evans - Founder and Chief Executive, Pumping Marvellous Foundation. For services to People with Chronic Heart Failure. (Burnley).

Barry George Hyde. For services to the community in Rossendale, Lancashire. (Bacup).

Oliver Winston Wood. Lately UK Youth Commissioner. For services to Young People. (Preston).

King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM)

Steven John Healey - Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was awarded the King's Service Medal. | Steve Healey X

Steven John Healey. Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. (Lancashire).

King’s Ambulance Service Medal (KAM)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Michelle Ward. Director of People, North West Ambulance Service.

The New Year Honours list is a British tradition that recognizes the achievements of people across the UK, and has been running since at least 1890.