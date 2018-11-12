New war memorial for Longridge

Longridge Recreational Ground has been rededicated in memory of the 94 men from the town who gave their lives during the First World War

The ceremony was lead by Mayor of Ribble Valley Coun Stuart Carefoot with hundreds of people in attendance for the event. Ribble Valley Council leader Coun Ken Hind said: “The Ribble Valley Borough Council voted to protect the Recreation Ground in Longridge and support the rededication.

“This is an important milestone for Longridge to rededicate the Kestor Lane recreation ground and protect it from development for housing or other uses other than recreation. We have signed a deed with the Fields in Trust organisation formerly known as the National Playing Fields Association who will have the power to step in and stop developments which change the use of the field from recreation.

“There were real concerns amongst Longridge residents due to attempts 15 years ago to build a supermarket on the site and recently to extend the medical centre on to the field. For the future the council will own and maintain the field but it will be protected for the recreational use of local residents.”

Investigation have revealed from the deeds show that the recreation ground was purchased from William and Albert Sanderson, both Longridge butchers, by the Urban District Council of Longridge with a loan from the Ministry of Health in May 1926, eight years after the war ended.

A plaque was put up in 1926 and a the shelter built at the same time to mark the dedication to the men who died. The plaque has disappeared and the shelter was vandalised and has since been demolished. Coun Hind said a new memorial will be erected on the site.