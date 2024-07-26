New Tarleton Academy headteacher Scott Parker reflects on first term and the changes he's made
Scott Parker, who is originally from Chorley, has come back to Lancashire to take the job, having worked in school leadership roles in the North East for a number of years. He said the return to Tarleton “represents a move 'home' and provides me with the opportunity to impact the lives of students in the area where I grew up.”
He said he was excited by the opportunity to lead “a fantastic school”, and has already implemented several changes after recognising that “there are clearly areas for improvement”.
How does he plan on making improvements?
He said: “For me, being Headteacher means being at the heart of the community, visible and accessible to families and members of the wider community. That’s why my priority has been to listen to our students and their families, to hear their dissatisfaction with the school, and to assure them that this will change.
“I’ve had focus groups with staff and parents, organised regular open house events in school, and set up drop-in events for parents at local cafés. My priority has been not just to tell families that I’m listening, but to show them. But listening alone isn’t enough; we’re using this feedback to inform our new vision and values, and to direct the journey this school is going on.”
“Over-communicating”
He continued: “As part of this, we’ve focused on over-communicating everything that’s going well at Tarleton. In the past, we haven’t celebrated those who meet and exceed our expectations, rather focusing on criticising those who fell short, and this has to change. Since arriving at Tarleton I’ve been so impressed with our fantastic students, and it’s important to me we move to a culture of rewarding success and celebrating positivity.
The school has increased its presence across social media to celebrate students, has brought in more pastoral staff and revamped the school’s behaviour policy based on supporting students to be better, rather than punishing those who struggle. Mr Parker’s also implemented a rapid improvement plan for special needs provision which has meant hiring two new teaching assistants so these students can receive dedicated and bespoke support.
Mr Parker said his long-term vision is to make Tarleton the school of choice in the community - for children and staff. He said: “I have high expectations of staff and students which are informed from my own fantastic education; I come from a working class, single-parent family in Chorley and would not be where I am today if educators had not had high expectations for me. That’s why I’m unapologetic about expecting the very best from students, staff, parents and carers because if we get it right, education is transformative for the lives of those we teach.”
