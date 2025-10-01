Plans have been launched to turn an empty retail unit into a snooker hall.

Mohammad Asghar is seeking permission from Pendle Borough Council to use the first floor of 115 Manchester Road, Nelson, for the purpose. The ground floor was given planning permission to be used as a cafe earlier this year.

What would it be like?

The proposed layout would allow for six full-size snooker tables, a toilet cubicle, small waiting area, and a counter to supply equipment and light refreshments. The premises will not be licensed.

The proposed works include the replacement of all the first floor window frames with double glazed upvc frames and a new front door in grey. A grey tinted coating will be applied to the new windows to reduce light transmission, aimed at also minimising any impact on the properties at the rear of the building, on Hope Street. The rear windows will also be glazed with 28 mm double glazed units, which give a decibel reduction of 39 dB, to reduce any sound transmission. The party wall to 117 Manchester Road and the rear wall of the first floor will also be lined with soundblock boarding to reduce any sound transmission.

The application site is located within the St Mary's Conservation Area and within the wider Whitefield Conservation Area. Directly across Manchester Road is St Mary's Church which is a Grade II listed building.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Pendle Borough Council

115 Manchester Road, Nelson | Google

