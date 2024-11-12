Leaders at one of Lancashire’s most popular golf clubs have tabled plans for a 21st century update.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leyland Golf Club in Wigan Road, want to build a simulator room for coaching purposes.

The single-storey room would be built to the rear of the existing car park and storeroom, and to the side of the main clubhouse on land classified as Green Belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement to South Ribble Borough Council says: “The precise siting location is hidden from public view by the existing buildings and is covered at present in a mix of low-quality shrubs and open storage area for ‘golf buggies’.”

Leaders at the club want barriers installing.

It continues: “A simulator room allows for golf professionals to teach golfers of all standards indoors at times where outdoor weather and course conditions prevent coaching taking place. A simulator room also allows for expensive monitoring and data gathering information to be stored and used in a safe manner.”

Green Belt

Because the site is classified as Green Belt, the club’s agent has gone to lengths to justify the build as “appropriate”. They say that it meets exceptions as it is providing recreational activities, classes as ‘infill’ development, and they say that the openness of the Green Belt is only affected in a limited way. The planning statement says: “The new simulator room is only visible when viewed from a position immediately adjacent to the building itself. There are no views from the north, east or west sides and views from the south are limited to being from the adjacent property, and it would be seen against the backdrop of the much higher clubhouse.”

A decision will be made by South Ribble Borough Council in coming weeks.