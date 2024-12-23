New Red Rose pop up darts shop coming to Q's Sports Lounge in Blackpool on December 28

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 23:16 GMT
Preston’s Red Rose Darts are bringing their pop up shop to Blackpool this festive season.

Darts specialist Red Rose Darts, have a shop in Preston but have branched out to many different areas through a range of pop up shops all across Lancashire.

On December 28, Q’s Sport Lounge in Blackpool will be hosting the Red Rose Darts pop up shop.

The event will take place on December 28 at Q's Sports Lounge in Blackpool.
The event will take place on December 28 at Q's Sports Lounge in Blackpool.

Q’s Sport Lounge is located at 249 - 255 on Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ES.

Red Rose Darts staff will be able to help you find the perfect set of darts for your regardless of ability or experience.

Red Rose Darts staff will be able to help you find the perfect set of darts for your regardless of ability or experience.
Red Rose Darts staff will be able to help you find the perfect set of darts for your regardless of ability or experience.

That is not all. Q’s Sport Lounge has 8 lanes of darts for players to enjoy throughout the afternoon, whether you are wanting to perfect your technique or play for the first time there will be something for everyone.

Red Rose Darts
Red Rose Darts

Guests will also be able to enjoy Christmas drinks and watch the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championships at the same time.

There will be a wide range of different darts available to buy and play throughout the afternoon including, 600+ of different quality tungsten darts set. The prices for these darts sets will start at £18. New 2025 releases, including brands such as Target, Winmau and Harrows.

Red Rose Darts
Red Rose Darts

There will also be a range of player darts available to buy including Luke Littler, Gary Anderson, Chizzy, Stephen Bunting, Nathan Aspinall, Joe Cullen, Josh Rock and many more. As well over 1000+ sets of flights and shafts and much more. Customers will be able to purchase a wide range of different dartboards as well.

Customers will have the opportunity to try before they buy any darts that they want to purchase to make sure they are right for them.

