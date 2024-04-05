Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new planning application has been submitted to repair the roof of the historic King George’s Hall.

The application is for the first phase of works at the Grade II listed building, which is set to undergo an £8m renovation.

Proposed works on the building consist of repair and replacement of the slanted and flat roof, rooflights, roof access system, and rainwater goods.

King George’s Hall is seen as the cornerstone of Blackburn’s new £50m Cultural Quarter, which has symbolised a major leap forward in the town's development.

This historic building which first opened in 1921 has played host to some of the greatest bands in musical history, including Queen, The Beatles and Led Zeppelin.

In its centenary year, it welcomed Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine.

Martin Eden, Strategic Director of Environment and Operations, said: “Like many historic buildings, King George’s Hall is in desperate need of repairs and upgrades both internally and externally.

“Retaining the building’s character and charm is at the forefront of all we are planning to do while making the venue fit for the future.”

King George's Hall is set for a multi-million pound transformation after more government was secured.

In the coming months, crowds will turn out for Paul Weller, Scouting for Girls and the 50th anniversary tour of Squeeze.

There will be other notable shows such as Jimmy Carr, Paddy McGuiness, Tez Illyas and the popular Cinderella panto which will be back for Christmas.

The new planning application has been submitted by Cassidy + Ashton on behalf of Blackburn with Darwen Council.

This £8m renovation has been made possible after Blackburn with Darwen Council secured £20m of new Levelling Up funding from the Government.

Funding has now reached a total of more than £125m for the borough as the Levelling Up fund has helped the council to invest into education, transport and culture.