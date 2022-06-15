Justin Butterworth, 37, was last seen in the Nelson area on June 7.
Police launched a public appeal to help find him earlier this week, but released a more up-to-date photo on Wednesday (June 15).
“Please study the picture carefully and let us know straight away if you see him, or know where he may be,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Justin is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with a shaved head and stubble.
He also has tattoos on his arms and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black Nike trainers.
Justin has links to Nelson and Burnley.
If you have information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 534 of June 10.
For immediate sightings call 999.