A new traffic warden has been employed to fine motorists abusing a city centre car park.

The warden has been seen patrolling Corporation Street car park in Preston and handing out fines to motorists seen to leave their car in the car park after not shopping in the Aldi or Poundstretcher stores.

Current restrictions mean Corporation street car park is free to use for shoppers at the nearby Aldi and Poundstretcher as long as they return within two hours.

Previously a camera was used to pick up the registration plates of cars that had spent longer in the car park than two hours, however this did not allow the parking company in charge, Ocean Car Parks, to trace whether the motorists were customers of the shops onsite or using the car park and visiting elsewhere.

The new warden has been seen to distribute £100 tickets on cars after watching motorists leaving the car park.

One motorist, who asked not to be named, said: “I have always parked in the Corporation street car park when running errands.

"I’d go into the Poundstretcher for my shopping and then nip into the city centre.

"However during my last visit the warden on duty saw me leave the car park, and even though I had just been into the Poundstretcher shop, I got a ticket for £100.

"I think having a warden there will damage the businesses as people will be too scared to park there in fear of getting a ticket.”