New parking restrictions announced at Chorley Hospital
To ensure emergency services and delivery vehicles have uninterrupted access at all times, double red lines have now been installed at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.
They’re positioned mainly around the Assessment and Treatment centre, around Rookwood Avenue, and outside the main Outpatients Building. No parking is allowed at any time on double red lines.
A spokesman for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “These restrictions are in place with immediate effect and will be monitored daily by our Car Park Compliance Officer. Any vehicles found parked on double red lines will receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN). We appreciate your cooperation in helping to maintain clear access routes for essential services.”
Parking at Chorley Hospital
The car parks at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and the Royal Preston are covered by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, which capture images of vehicles when they arrive. Patients and visitors enter their registration number at a payment kiosk before they leave and the machine calculates how long they have been parked and charges them accordingly. They can also use an online app.
In order to be exempt from paying, anybody with a blue badge has to register their vehicle at an office within the hospitals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.