Blackpool Wake Park, which offered kayaking, paddle boarding, wake boarding and an aqua park, was based on the established Ream Hills Holiday Park in Weeton for 12 years.

But the attraction closed in September 2022 after businessman Garry Thompson, who ran the enterprise with his wife and two daughters, decided to sell up and relocate out of the area.

The Blackpool Wake Park water activities amenity in Weeton, as it looked under the previous owners.

The amenity, now renamed Wild Shore, has been bought by ADV, a company specialising in outdoor adventure activities for the whole family.

Based in Edinburgh, ADV. also runs sites at Delamere in rural Cheshire, New Brighton in the Wirrall area, Liverpool and Dundee.

The company’s says on the new Wild Shire website that it will be offering open water swimming sessions.

At this stage, no details of additional activities have been divulged.

It states: “Open water swimming sessions will be on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings every week!