New NHS cataract clinic opens in Preston
Optegra Eye Clinic, 175-177 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, was officially opened by the Mayor of South Ribble District Council Chris Lomax on Monday and will help provide NHS cataract surgery for patients across Lancashire.
The new clinic is part of Optegra Eye Health Care - a network of specialist eye hospitals and clinics across the UK and Europe that provide cataract and vision correction procedures.
It will feature latest surgical equipment and patients will benefit from five-star surroundings for their consultation and treatment. The clinic is also providing new jobs for local people, both administrative and clinical. Richard Armitage, NHS Director for Optegra Eye Health Care, said: “We are opening clinics in a series of new locations, and Preston is one of our key new clinic openings in 2024. We are delighted to be supporting existing ophthalmic services in the area.
“Optegra is a well-established network with five-star facilities and leading ophthalmic surgeons providing the highest standards of care. At this new clinic we are able to commit to treatment within just four-six weeks of referral, giving patients more choice in their treatment journey and allowing access to short wait times.
“Cataract patients simply need to ask their optician or GP to refer them to Optegra Eye Clinic Preston and we look forward to welcoming them.”
Optegra consultant surgeon Mr Muel-Gonzalez will be leading cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Preston and will be supported by clinic manager Mr Sohail Bhula and optometrist Mr Mohib Tahir.
Chris Lomax, Mayor of South Ribble Borough Council added: “We all rely on our vision and having this clinic with specialists on site on our doorstep will help so many people regain their independence through improved vision and also reduce waiting lists.”
