New NHS cataract clinic opens in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new NHS cataract clinic has officially opened its doors in Preston.

Optegra Eye Clinic, 175-177 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, was officially opened by the Mayor of South Ribble District Council Chris Lomax on Monday and will help provide NHS cataract surgery for patients across Lancashire.

Cllr Chris Lomax, Mayor of South Ribble Borough Council, cuts the ribbon with the local team, to officially open Optegra Eye Clinic in Preston.

The new clinic is part of Optegra Eye Health Care - a network of specialist eye hospitals and clinics across the UK and Europe that provide cataract and vision correction procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will feature latest surgical equipment and patients will benefit from five-star surroundings for their consultation and treatment. The clinic is also providing new jobs for local people, both administrative and clinical. Richard Armitage, NHS Director for Optegra Eye Health Care, said: “We are opening clinics in a series of new locations, and Preston is one of our key new clinic openings in 2024. We are delighted to be supporting existing ophthalmic services in the area.

Mayor and Mayoress Lomax with Robert Pilling at Optegra.

“Optegra is a well-established network with five-star facilities and leading ophthalmic surgeons providing the highest standards of care. At this new clinic we are able to commit to treatment within just four-six weeks of referral, giving patients more choice in their treatment journey and allowing access to short wait times.

“Cataract patients simply need to ask their optician or GP to refer them to Optegra Eye Clinic Preston and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optegra consultant surgeon Mr Muel-Gonzalez will be leading cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Preston and will be supported by clinic manager Mr Sohail Bhula and optometrist Mr Mohib Tahir.

Chris Lomax, Mayor of South Ribble Borough Council added: “We all rely on our vision and having this clinic with specialists on site on our doorstep will help so many people regain their independence through improved vision and also reduce waiting lists.”