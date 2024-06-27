New name for Preston's Youth Zone is revealed - as construction finally begins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction is underway on Preston Youth Zone, which also has a new name following a city-wide vote of over 2,000 young people.

The Youth Zone’s development group, consisting of young people from across Preston, had created two brands for others to choose between. They revealed the winning name to be Vault, ahead of a special groundbreaking ceremony at city centre site today.

Youngsters at the launch of Vault, and inset, what the building will look like | submit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, hosted by the charity’s chair Guy Topping and CEO Tim Jacques, launched the exciting new phase for the Youth Zone. Contractors Triton Construction will now begin work building the multi-million-pound centre, which will open next autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using a giant spade, supplied by Barton Grange Garden Centre, young people cut the first hole in the ground.

Mr Topping said: “It’s fantastic to break ground and build this special space for Preston’s young people. It will give them somewhere safe and inspirational to go in their leisure time to try new activities, develop skills and make friends.

This is the name and logo chosen by 2,000 young people (image: Bird/The Chase )

“We’ve waited a long time to get to this stage but in many ways this is just the beginning as we take a huge step closer to opening to thousands of young people from across the city. I am so grateful to everyone who has helped us on this journey, turning the dream of a Youth Zone in Preston into a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jacques added: “I feel very proud to be CEO of this brilliant charity, one which will change the lives of so many young people in Preston. The Youth Zone will be a place they deserve with incredible facilities and a team of dedicated youth workers offering vital support and guidance. It was great to see our development group unveil our fantastic new brand and I want to thank the 2,000 young people across Preston who took part in the vote.

“We’ve had so many brilliant people back this project but we are still actively fundraising for the remainder of our annual running costs, so we’d appeal to any local businesses who want to support Preston’s young people to get in contact.”

Adrian Phillips, Preston City Council’s chief executive added: “The Youth Zone will add to the City’s ongoing physical transformation but more importantly the social regeneration of Preston too.”

Archeological digs on the site | NW

What will it be like?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Youth Zone also forms one of the six key programmes in Preston’s £200 million Harris Quarter.

Vault is being developed by national charity OnSide, which currently has 15 similar Youth Zones across the UK. Preston’s will be one of six to open in 2025 and will boast a wide range of state-of-the-art facilities. These include a climbing wall, music room and recording studio, gym, health and wellbeing room, performing arts studio, boxing and martial arts gym, a four-court sports hall, 3G pitch, media room with podcast recording facilities, a café serving hot meals for just £1 and much more. Young people will pay just £5 annual membership and 50p per visit.