New memorial soon to be unveiled at site of Cottam Air Disaster

A new memorial to the Cottam Air Disaster is set to be unveiled this summer.

What happened?

Shortly before noon on March 25, 1952 a Canberra jet bomber, flying from Samlesbury to Warton, crashed into a field at Murray Trees Farm in Cottam. The plane - on its maiden flight - was observed flying low over the outskirts of Preston before exploding on landing, leaving a huge crater.

Wreckage was scattered over several fields and parts of it were soon ablaze. Despite the early arrival of ambulances and fire engines there was little they could do as they discovered the body of the pilot Thomas Benjamin Evans who was killed instantly.

Flt Lt Thomas Evans, who was killed in the Cottam Canberra crash, and the fields in Cottam where the Canberra crashed in March 1952 | submit

Currently, the site off Canberra Lane is marked by six memorial stones crafted from a local stone mason in 2001 from a stone gate. The engravings depict a pilot, a jet engine and symbolically, the crash site.

Now, after six years of planning, Cottam Parish Council has agreed funding and has gained specialist help so that two information plaques to be erected at either end of the field.

They will tell the story of what happened on the fateful day 73 years ago and will contain images of Flt Lt Tommy Evans, the gravestone of Mr Evans, the original crash site, a current satellite image of Canberra Lane and surrounding areas, the Canberra B2 aircraft as well as the logo of Cottam and Lea Cottam Parish Council.

How the news was broken in 1952 | NW

Councillor Martin Rayfield, who has been involved in the planning process, said: “The stones have been restored, but not many people really know what they’re for. These boards will help with that.”

An unveiling ceremony with local dignitaries is set to take place this summer. Lea and Cottam Parish Council would like to invite relatives of Flt Lt Tommy Evans, but have been unable to trace them.

If anyone is able to help locate his family, contact: [email protected]