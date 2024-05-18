New Mayor of Wyre takes up chain of office after mayor-making ceremony
Coun Jane Preston takes up the chain of office and will be supported by husband Steve in the role of consort.
The Conservative councillor, who represents Poulton’s Breck ward, will serve in her new role from 2024 to May 2025 after being successfully elected on Thursday night (May 16).
She succeeds Coun Julie Robinson, who was applauded in the chamber for her work during her time in office.
Coun Preston, who was born in Blackburn but grew up in Cleveleys, has chosen Fleetwood Town Community Trust and Sam’s Place as her mayoral charities.
Sam’s Place is a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people with disabilities in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.
The new mayor said: “This is a cause close to my heart. It helps young people who struggle to do the things that we take for granted and gives them the confidence to be the best they can be.”
She said the Trust, which is the community wing of football club Fleetwood Town, had made a real difference in the community and was involved in numerous good projects - not just in Fleetwood but throughout the borough.
Coun Steve Nicholls was elected as Deputy Mayor of Wyre on the night.
The Liverpudlian is a Conservative member for Hardhorn with Highcross in Poulton.
Wyre also has a new Youth Mayor in the form of 16 year old Macey Rainbow, from Poulton.
The council is celebrating its 50th anniversary, having been founded in 1974 as part of the then Government’s reorganisation of local authorities.
