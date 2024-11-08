Local school children and parishoners at All Saint’s C of E Church in New Longton have come together to celebrate two key anniversaries.

On Thursday, November 28 the church building in Station Road will be celebrating 60 years since the date of consecration. They are inviting all of the congregation, friends, neighbours and honoured guests to join a service beginning at 7pm.

There will be a sung Eucharist with a choir, followed by a specially made “Church” birthday cake and a glass of prosecco. There will also be an unveiling of photographs from years past and memories from the past 60 years shared.

The Vicar of New Longton, the Rev Dr Tom Woolford said: “Our church building is right at the heart of our village - both in a geographical sense and in an emotional sense. Over the last 60 years, thousands of people have prayed there, been baptised there and confirmed there, got married there, and said goodbye to their loved ones there. It is a storehouse of so many precious memories - of faith, of family, of fellowship. It is a privilege to lead the parish of New Longton in thanksgiving for our church building on the diamond anniversary of its consecration and to pray that it might continue to be well-used to glorify God and serve our community for many years to come.”

Earlier this month, the church welcomed the children of New Longton All Saints’ Primary School to join a special service with the Bishop of Blackburn. The children were given a special “Diamond” gift to take home and along with the congregation, all gathered on the lawn for a special photograph from above.

History

On a cold morning in November 1964, the parishioners of New Longton gathered at their brand new church building, in preparation for it’s consecration by the Bishop of Blackburn. It was a dream come true for all those parishioners who had worked so hard to put money into the “New Church Building Fund.”

The temporary wooden church which had stood for 40 years where there is now a lawn, was carefully dismantled and moved a few miles up the road to Tarleton where it still stands today.

