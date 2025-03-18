Work underway to construct a new luxury lounge at Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA).

The new Aspire Executive Lounge will complete the latest multi-million pound phase of passenger improvements at the airport, ahead of the busy summer season

Since first opening its doors in the heart of the airport’s Departure Lounge in May 2012, the Aspire Lounge - operated by Swissport - has become so popular with airport users that despite a previous expansion and refurbishment, a new much larger facility is now needed to cater for the continued growing demand.

Artist’s impressions of the new Aspire and Luxe by Aspire facility at LJLA.. | LJLA

As a result, the upgraded lounge will be over three times the floor space of the existing facility and able to cater for twice as many guests with space for over 200. The lounge will also include its own dedicated toilet facilities for the first time and will be open from 4.00am to 9.00pm.

In addition, the new lounge will feature a two-tiered offering, with guests able to choose either the usual classic Aspire facilities or upgrade to the Luxe by Aspire offer for the first time, with its private booths, communal workspace, premium snacks and drinks and is for adults only. The lounge will also include its own dedicated toilet facilities too for the first time.

Artist’s impressions of the new Aspire and Luxe by Aspire facility at LJLA. | LJLA

Work has been ongoing throughout the winter period to develop various food and beverage areas within the Departure Lounge ahead of the summer season, with the new Monty’s Diner and the refurbished Kissing Gate Bar and Kitchen having both recently opened, along with other new and refurbished coffee shop facilities opening in the coming weeks.

Lucy O'Shaughnessy LJLA’s Commercial Director commented: “With a nod to the City’s iconic Liver Building, this fantastic new lounge will have a look and feel that will reflect the area and city region.

Artist’s impressions of the new Aspire and Luxe by Aspire facility at LJLA. | LJLA

“The increased capacity and improved facilities will have a real premium feel, giving those passengers looking for somewhere special to relax before their departure, a great start to their journey from Liverpool.

“We are also creating a space that will be able to accommodate the growing numbers of passengers using Liverpool both now and into the future too.”