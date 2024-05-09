New Lancashire-wide Youth Forum established with first event taking place at Blackburn Cathedral this weekend
The Bishop of Blackburn is establishing a Lancashire-wide Youth Forum which aims to highlight the work young people do in parishes for the wider church in the county.
Members of the new forum meet for the first time this Saturday (May 11) at Blackburn Cathedral.
Rt Rev. Philip North foreshadowed the Youth Forum in his Installation Service at Blackburn Cathedral last year.
During his sermon at that time he said: “In the Bible, Jesus places a child right at the centre of the community and holds them up as the role model of discipleship.
“Imagine an even closer partnership between churches and our amazing family of church schools for the benefit of the young.
“But equally, we want young people to inspire the church. So, let’s create the places where young people can pray, worship, sing and lead.”
Set to launch on Saturday, the new Youth Forum will comprise young people from parishes between the ages of 11 and 17 who will meet with a team of senior leaders in the Diocese two or three times a year with a list of aims for the Diocese.
Bishop Philip said: “The Youth Forum will NOT be too formal. Instead, our meetings will comprise a wide range of activities and will be fast-paced and enjoyable.
“There will be food, relationship building, worship and games as well as times of conversation and debate. The idea is to encourage those taking part to take time to listen to each other and to listen to God.
Bishop Philip has also announced an annual Diocesan holiday for the Youth Forum with the next one coming up soon from May 28-30 at Borwick Hall.
Diocesan Youth Adviser, Ben Green said: “Our Youth Forum will be a diverse group of young people. We will work hard to ensure that all members can find their voice.
“Young people who bring energy, imagination and a sense of mischief can often make an especially strong contribution. Above all we want young people to be inspired by the person of Jesus.”
The first Youth Forum meeting will be on Saturday from 11am until 4pm and will take place in the Crypt of the Cathedral.
For more information, contact Ben Green on [email protected] or sign up via this link.
