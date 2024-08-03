Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Indian restaurant has opened in Blackpool and has already proven a hit with local foodies.

Flavour Fusion is a new addition to Church Street and even has alfresco dining available.

It is run by Smitha Thankachan and it opened on July 14.

Flavour Fusion specialises in food from Kerala in India.

Mrs Thankachan said: "We are coming from the southernmost part of India, a place called Kerala, which is very famous for backwaters, coconut trees, and these spices.

“We wanted to bring traditional Kerala food to Blackpool so that the people of Blackpool will know how different that is from the other part of India."

The restaurant serves a wide range of unique dishes and delicacies, Mrs Thankachan says she can’t wait for people to try.

She said: "We have the Kerala fish curry, and we have something called appam, which is like a rice pancake. And we have a Putta, which is like a steamed rice cake, and we have something called Kela Perotta, which is like a bread which is very, very famous in our place.”

The director said she had been really pleased with how the eatery had been welcomed to the area by local people.

Mrs Thankachan says she also plans to use a Kerala festival to bring people of Blakcpool tgether. She said: "So we have something called Ornam Festival, in which the community come together to celebrate, and we have a feast with 30 to 40 dishes.

“We are planning to bring this to the community like a get-together, to bring the culture, so that people know Kerala's culture as well.

“In the festival we use a banana leaf that will have 10 to 15 dishes on the top, and then, rice and many curries into that.”

For more information about Flavour Fusion or to book a table visit here or call 01253 204678.