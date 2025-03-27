A local fitness business is about to take an exciting new leap.

Mel Bartley, who launched her personal training service in 2013 and opened her private fitness studio in 2018, is expanding her business with a brand-new, 3000sq ft gym – Elevate.

Set to open its doors on Monday, Elevate is located just across the road from her current premises on Dollywagon Way, South Rings, Bamber Bridge and will offer an enhanced fitness, wellness, and recovery experience to the local community.

Transformational

Partnering with Briganti Physiotherapy and sports massage therapy, Mel is transforming her offering from a personal training studio into a full-scale gym and wellness hub. Elevate will provide a range of fitness solutions, including training, group exercise classes, open gym access, and holistic recovery services including physiotherapy and sports massage.

Who is it for?

The new Elevate gym will cater to all fitness levels with flexible membership options, ranging from 10-class packages per month to unlimited access memberships. Members will benefit from an array of expert-led classes available in the mornings, evenings and weekends, including Mel’s popular ‘Blast’ sessions, Hyrox, strength training, weights for beginners, and yoga – all designed to help individuals achieve their fitness goals in a motivating and supportive environment.

Body scanner technology

The gym will also benefit from advanced body scanner technology and a personalised members platform in order for members to access additional support, set and track fitness goals and manage their class bookings.

The elevate team | submit

Mel said: “I feel privileged to help so many people transform their fitness and confidence since launching my studio in 2018. Over the last couple of years I’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to expand. Having created a real buzz amongst clients with our group training classes I felt it was time to elevate the business, to bring more opportunities for health and well-being to the community. With our expanded space and expert partnerships, Elevate will be a place where everyone can train, recover, and gain optimal health.”

Nathan Briganti, owner of Briganti Physiotherapy added: “We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership and expansion with Elevate, bringing three state of the art clinic rooms and rehab space to support clients on their journey from recovery back to peak performance. Whether you are recovering from an injury, trying to manage pain or enhance your mobility, our expert team is here to help you move better and feel stronger.”