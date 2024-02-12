New Furniture Showroom in Chorley Town Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After months of hard work 50-54 Market Street in Chorley is finally up and running as Worthington Brougham Furniture’s new furniture showroom.

Since their opening in December, the company has been welcomed with open arms by the local community. Isabelle Worthington, store manager said: "It’s been wonderful to meet so many friendly people. We even had a visit from Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, the Speaker of the House! He wished us well, and said we're just what Chorley needs, which was lovely to hear."

Just what Chorley needs is a recurring theme for this company, with many visitors, customers and local business people alike, saying how happy they are to see such high quality furniture for sale on the Chorley high street.

Just one of the high quality sofas on display in the new furniture showroom on Market Street

The valuable and important work that Chorley Council are putting in is paying off, with huge improvements already obvious in the town centre. Isabelle said: "I don't see any reason to be pessimistic about the high street. We started off online over fourteen years ago, but there's still plenty of people who prefer to try things out in person. When they do, they tend to visit the town as well."

The team are adamant that Market Street in Chorley is a great location for the business, surrounded by other innovative independent shops like Reed's Refillery the eco-friendly refill shop next door, and Chic Happens, the popular clothing boutique just across the road."We have a lot of plans in motion for 2024," says Amelia, "We have just expanded our lighting range again, so now you can buy fitted lighting and chandeliers as well as a lot more table and floor lamps.

We're bringing in new sofa clearance ranges too, and we're still getting stock deliveries every week. The store also won Furniture Retailer of the Year in the Manchester & North West Prestige Awards for the fifth year running.

