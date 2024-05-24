Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s part of a huge investment in Preston parks.

A Preston park is set to get a big footballing upgrade.

Preston City Council have made an application to their own planning department for permission to demolish the existing football pavilion in Waverley Park off New Hall Lane, Ribbleton, and build a modern, higher-grade replacement in the same location.

What will it be like?

The replacement pavilion is to be located in the same location as the existing pavilion. It will also be orientated in the same way. It will include two team changing rooms, two officials changing rooms, toilets, an accessible changing room, a cleaner store, a plant room, a club room/kitchenette and club room toilet. A large storage area is also included within the building to aid the management and maintenance of the park.

The park and an artist's impression of how the new pavillion would look (credit: Eric Wright Group)

The pavilion will be slightly larger than its predecessor, in a rectangular shape with a roof sloping down from front to back. The elevations of the building will be constructed from a mix of black composite wood effect vertical cladding boards, red clay brickwork and recessed facing brickwork panels. Doors will be composite steel and painted black. Fascia, barges and soffits will be constructed from black aluminium. There will be anti-vandal shutters on windows and anti-climb protection to rainwater goods. In addition, vandal resistant flat rooflights with protective metal bars are proposed for the roof.

The funding

The money will come from Preston’s £20m Levelling Up Fund award, a Government initiative which seeks to ‘spark transformational change'. Part of the focus of the spending is a cross city project focusing on the regeneration and improvement of four major city parks - Waverley Park, Moor Park, Ashton Park and Grange Park. The funding will deliver new, higher quality and more accessible sports, community facilities and pitches, pavilions, public realm and heritage safety and infrastructure improvements.