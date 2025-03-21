New Food Standard Agency hygiene ratings awarded to 25 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:40 BST

25 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

33 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Rated 5 on March 14.

1. Walker's Café & Breakfast Bar, Bairstow Street, Blackpool, FY1 5BN

Rated 5 on March 14. | Google

Rated 5 on March 13.

2. Pars Takeaway, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7AT

Rated 5 on March 13. | Google

Rated 5 on March 12.

3. Mr Gs, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR

Rated 5 on March 12. | Google

Rated 5 on March 6.

4. Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH

Rated 5 on March 6.

