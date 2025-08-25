New food hygiene ratings handed to 13 establishments in Lancashire - three businesses fail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

13 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

13 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on August 13.

1. Knott End Golf Club, Wyreside, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0AA

Rated 5 on August 13. | Knott End Golf Club

Rated 3 on July 17.

2. The Seven Stars, Hallgate Lane, Stalmine, FY6 0LA

Rated 3 on July 17. | Google

Rated 4 on July 17.

3. The Season, Croston Road, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1HQ

Rated 4 on July 17. | Google

Rated 4 on July 16.

4. The Village Pizzeria, Blackburn Road, Accrington, BB5 1HF

Rated 4 on July 16. | Google

