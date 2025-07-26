When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

11 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool, FY1 6AA Rated 3 on June 26.

2 . North Albert Café & Grill, Victoria Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6AA Rated 3 on June 19.

3 . Johney Rockets, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston, PR2 1QR Rated 4 on July 17.