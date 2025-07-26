New food hygiene ratings given to 11 Lancashire businesses - only one receives five stars

11 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

11 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on June 26.

1. The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool, FY1 6AA

Rated 3 on June 26. | Google

Rated 3 on June 19.

2. North Albert Café & Grill, Victoria Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6AA

Rated 3 on June 19. | Google

Rated 4 on July 17.

3. Johney Rockets, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston, PR2 1QR

Rated 4 on July 17. | Google

Rated 3 on June 26.

4. Quick-Shakes, Grange Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6PS

Rated 3 on June 26. | Google

