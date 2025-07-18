A boost for Lancashire’s evening economy is on its way as bus operator Transdev unveils plans for new later evening journeys on a key route across the region.

The new Monday to Saturday evening journeys between Blackburn, Padiham and Burnley will begin on Monday (July 21), on Transdev’s Hotline route.

In the new timetable, the current 10pm bus from Preston to Blackburn will be extended to run all the way to Padiham and Burnley, departing from Blackburn Bus Station stand 5 at 10.40pm.

A new trip will also depart from Burnley Bus Station gate 4 at 11.28pm for Padiham and Blackburn, replacing the current 11.28pm Mainline M2 bus from Burnley to Padiham, which will no longer operate.

Hotline is operated by Transdev subsidiary The Blackburn Bus Company. Its General Manager Tony Fiocca said: “These new journeys will improve access to leisure facilities across East Lancashire, while offering better evening connections with other routes at Preston, Blackburn and Burnley bus stations.

“Our new timetable is good news for the evening economy in Blackburn, Padiham and Burnley, and we’re sure these extended journeys will prove popular with many of our customers.”

All the current range of tickets and passes will be valid on the new journeys including the £1 single fare available after 7pm weekdays and all day on Sundays, supported by Lancashire County Council as part of the Government-funded Lancashire Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Full details of the new Hotline journeys will be in a new timetable for the route, available closer to the launch date online at transdevbus.co.uk/the-blackburn-bus-company and transdevbus.co.uk/the-burnley-bus-company, and on the free Transdev Go mobile app, with printed timetables also available from bus station enquiry offices.