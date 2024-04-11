New dog memorial site at Cuerden Valley Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visitors to a Lancashire beauty spot now have a special place to remember their four-legged friends.
A wildflower meadow dedicated to the memory of dogs, cats, rabbits and more has been unveiled at Cuerden Valley Park, near Bamber Bridge. Called the Wildflowers for Pets Meadow, it features a new accessible path with stone benches and resting points.
Each wildflower dedication costs £80. The package includes:
- Pets names to be entered into a memorial book in the cafe
- Seeds and plants to cover an area of 5m2 which owners can participate in spreading
- The opportunity to spread pet ashes in a bespoke memorial garden under the cafe
- A contribution towards the upkeep of Cuerden Valley Park.
What else is new?
It’s the latest in a series of changes in the park - many of which have been designed to make the park more accessible for people with limited mobility.
The £305,000 overhaul has seen the flattening-out of a previously steep path linking the car park, café and toilets to the main area of the park. Other mobility-focussed modifications include a redesign of the entrances, to bring them up to the latest design standards for accessibility, and the resurfacing of the cyclepath that runs through the park, which is on the national cycle network.
To enquire about a donation to the pet memorial, ask in the cafe or visit: www.cuerdenvalleypark.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.