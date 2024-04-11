Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to a Lancashire beauty spot now have a special place to remember their four-legged friends.

A wildflower meadow dedicated to the memory of dogs, cats, rabbits and more has been unveiled at Cuerden Valley Park, near Bamber Bridge. Called the Wildflowers for Pets Meadow, it features a new accessible path with stone benches and resting points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each wildflower dedication costs £80. The package includes:

- Pets names to be entered into a memorial book in the cafe

- Seeds and plants to cover an area of 5m2 which owners can participate in spreading

- The opportunity to spread pet ashes in a bespoke memorial garden under the cafe

- A contribution towards the upkeep of Cuerden Valley Park.

The wildflower area at Cuerden Valley Park. Credit: Mark Clifford

What else is new?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the latest in a series of changes in the park - many of which have been designed to make the park more accessible for people with limited mobility.

The £305,000 overhaul has seen the flattening-out of a previously steep path linking the car park, café and toilets to the main area of the park. Other mobility-focussed modifications include a redesign of the entrances, to bring them up to the latest design standards for accessibility, and the resurfacing of the cyclepath that runs through the park, which is on the national cycle network.