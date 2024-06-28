Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are to get some welcome relief over parking fines - but the AA says the new rules on private car parks don’t go far enough.

From October this year, private car parks will be operating under a new code of practice when it comes to handing out parking tickets.

The new code, which is the result of a collaboration between the British Parking Association (BPA) and the International Parking Community (IPC), is a new mandated 10-minute grace period before private car park operators are allowed to hand out fines.

This will certainly come as a relief to shoppers, rushing back in panic after misjudging the time and fretting over a possible fine - the dreaded Penalty Charge Notice.

A new code of practice on private car parks is being introduced on October 1 | National World

There are private car parks across Blackpool, Preston and the rest of the UK, so the new code will affect drivers everywhere.

The changes have been welcomed in many quarters but the AA says the rules have been watered down from earlier proposals and could have gone further by reducing the actual fines with a cap across the board.

What are the changes?

A new 10-minute grace period for motorists who run over their time limit on a car park

A new appeals charter making it easier for motorists to know when they can appeal against the charges.

The parking charge cap of £100 is maintained but reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days. Better signage to help drivers know where they can and cannot park

What they say

Louise Thomas, motor expert at Confused.com car insurance, hailed the news and said: “This new code of conduct coming into effect from October aims to make rules around fixed penalty charges fairer for drivers.

“FPN's are usually issued by private companies and in the past have faced backlash for a variety of reasons. But the planned changes hope to bring positive changes, which include reduced fees and a more relaxed appeal system.

"We all know what it’s like to feel stressed about rushing back to your car to avoid that dreaded parking ticket.

“Or the panic you might feel when you realise that you've accidentally entered your vehicle registration wrong when it comes to paying for your stay. But the new rules could take away some of this worry. For example, drivers will have an extra 10 minutes to get to their car before facing any fines.

“And firms should be more understanding when it comes to honest mistakes.”

But the move is seen by the AA as a watering down of a proposed government code of practice, mooted in in 2019, which included halving the limit on fines to £50. Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for The AA, said; “It’s somewhat ironic that after pushing so hard against adopting one, the two bodies have decided to implement their own.

“This watered down ‘code of practice’ falls far short of the standards the AA, Government and consumer groups have called for across many years.

“This self-authored ‘code’ doesn’t acknowledge the need to cap charges and remove debt recovery fees.