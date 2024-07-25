New Co-op set to open between Bamber Bridge and Walton Le Dale - featuring Costa Coffee and Deliveroo
The new 2,500 sq ft convenience store on the site of the former Grosvenor Garage in Chorley Road, has created 16 local jobs, and serves-up a Costa Coffee Express and in-store bakery alongside a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials.
The online home delivery of groceries is also set to be introduced shortly after launch via Deliveroo; Just Eat and Uber Eats - where groceries are picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.
There is also customer car parking – including a charging point for an electric vehicle. Parcel collection services are available through an InPost Locker, while an ATM to provides access to cash in the community.
A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.
Graham Warnock, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store - we are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their brand-new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”
