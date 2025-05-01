Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new clinic offering a range of services including weight loss support and a pharmacy has opened in the heart of Preston.

MedCare Health Clinic and Pharmacy was officially opened by the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Phil Crowe, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its city-centre location, opposite Preston Bus Station.

The new clinic offers a comprehensive range of private health services, including weight loss support, consultations with independent prescribing pharmacists, blood tests, prescription treatments, and ear syringing. Patients can also access travel health advice, vaccinations, and specialised care for both men’s and women’s health.

The dedicated weight loss clinic aims to support individuals in reducing weight safely, promoting long-term wellbeing while helping to ease pressure on NHS services.

In addition to in-person services, MedCare also operates as an online pharmacy, giving patients the flexibility to order private prescriptions and have their medication delivered directly to their door.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor said: “It’s my pleasure to attend MedCare’s official opening, and I wish MedCare Pharmacy every success within Preston and beyond.”

Superintendent Pharmacist Mr Shahid Aziz added: “Our goal at MedCare Health Clinic & Pharmacy is to make healthcare more accessible, whether that’s through face-to-face consultations in our clinic or convenient online services – we’re here to support patients with safe, timely, and trusted care.”

The clinic is led by pharmacist prescribers, who emphasised their commitment to making healthcare easier and more accessible. By offering a safe and reliable private alternative, they are helping to reduce pressure on the NHS and ensure patients can be seen and treated quickly.

MedCare Health Clinic & Pharmacy is now open for walk-in appointments and online orders. To learn more or book a consultation, visit www.medcare-healthclinic.com or call 01772 356004.