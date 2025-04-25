New chapter for landmark Preston football pub - here's what the new managers are doing

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
One of Preston’s best-known football pubs will be under new management from next week.

The White Hart in Wating Street Road will be led by friends James Dewhurst and Mark Wilson, who have decades of experience between them, managing pubs across the city including The Black Horse, The Saddle, the Plungington Tavern and the Plungington Hotel.

They say they hope to build on the success of the previous landlords, and create a welcoming community pub. James said: “We’re both Preston born and bred and we’re North End fans. This is a really, really community-based pub, and with the size of it, there’s loads we can do. We have a lot of experience in the industry, managing for other people, but now it’s our time to shine.”

They will take over on St George’s Day, and plan to have flags decorating the pub and a display of the venue’s history. There will be an official relaunch party for the community on Friday evening with a DJ, and various music events, including kareoke nights, planned throughout the summer, as well as special promotions.

The White Hart, Watling Street Road, PrestonThe White Hart, Watling Street Road, Preston
The White Hart, Watling Street Road, Preston | submit

An internal renovation is planned for the future, and the drinks-led pub is keen to open up for functions such as Christenings and birthday parties, and is proud to be deaf-friendly, partnering up with local Royal Cross Primary School for events and initiatives.

The pub is also an official away-fans pub for PNE matchdays, but Mark and James are keen not to exclude North End fans, and hope to lay on away trips and events. Sports fans can also enjoy the pub’s nine screens, projector, pool tables and darts boards.

They added: “The White Hart has been in great hands for the past 18 months, and we’re incredibly grateful to build on that foundation. With the help of our families, friends, and the support of our brilliant local regulars, we’re ready to take things to the next level. We can’t wait to share this journey with you all.”

