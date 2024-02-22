New CCTV image released of missing Preston man last seen in Longridge charity shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ayanda Mpontshane, 28, is missing from Preston and Lancashire Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He was last seen at the YMCA charity shop in Longridge at 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Officers said they have been carrying out a number of enquiries and have now released a new CCTV image of Ayanda.
The picture shows the clothing he was last seen wearing.
"We have done this in the hope that it will jog the memory of anyone who may have seen him in the last 24 hours," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Ayanda was last seen wearing a grey cardigan with a black jacket, grey t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey woolly hat.
He is described as 5ft 8, medium build, with back braided hair, face stubble, and a tattoo above the left eyebrow that says “FAITH”.
Ayanda has links to Manchester and Southend.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0794 of February 21.