New CCTV image released of missing man who has links to Lancashire as search enters 11th day

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST
Police have released a new CCTV image of missing Southport man TJay Waters as the search enters its 11th day.

TJay, 36, was last seen on Eastbank Street in Southport on Friday, March 7.

He is known to have links to both Southport and Lancashire.

Police have released a new CCTV image of missing Southport man TJay Waterplaceholder image
Police have released a new CCTV image of missing Southport man TJay Water | Merseyside Police

In an update issued on March 17, Merseyside Police shared a new image showing TJay outside Liverpool Lime Street railway station which was taken the day before he went missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TJay is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a navy blue padded jacket, black tracksuit pants and black trainers with an orange stripe.

However, police believe he may now be wearing an orange t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants, and white trainers.

If you have any information about TJay’s whereabouts, call 101, contact @MerPolCC or via the online form HERE.

Related topics:LancashireCCTVMerseyside PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice