Police have released a new CCTV image of missing Southport man TJay Waters as the search enters its 11th day.

TJay, 36, was last seen on Eastbank Street in Southport on Friday, March 7.

He is known to have links to both Southport and Lancashire.

In an update issued on March 17, Merseyside Police shared a new image showing TJay outside Liverpool Lime Street railway station which was taken the day before he went missing.

TJay is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a navy blue padded jacket, black tracksuit pants and black trainers with an orange stripe.

However, police believe he may now be wearing an orange t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants, and white trainers.

If you have any information about TJay’s whereabouts, call 101, contact @MerPolCC or via the online form HERE.