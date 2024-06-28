TD Hotline Buses At Blackburn Bus Station | submit

A new Hotline bus service is being launched to make evenings out in Lancashire “easier and safer”.

Bus operator The Blackburn Bus Company is to launch new later evening journeys six nights a week.

The Hotline service currently offers late evening buses in both directions between Blackburn and Preston on Friday and Saturday nights only – but now its operator is working with Lancashire County Council to introduce the same journeys every evening from Monday to Saturday.

From Monday 22 July, the additional Hotline buses will leave Stand 5 at Blackburn Bus Station at 9.18pm and 10.18pm, returning from Stand 39 at Preston Bus Station at 10.00pm and 11.00pm for the 34-minute journey back to Blackburn.

The extra journeys will call at all recognised Hotline bus stops along the route, serving Walton-le-Dale, Hoghton and Feniscowles. Other daily Hotline journeys between Preston, Blackburn and Burnley will continue unchanged.

Why is it needed?

The Blackburn Bus Company’s General Manager Frank Stanisauskis said: “Lancashire’s evening economy continues to grow throughout the week, and so we’re working with Lancashire County Council to bring our customers the same level of late evening services between Blackburn and Preston right through from Monday to Saturday.

“It’s the ideal way to enjoy a night at the cinema, a restaurant meal, or maybe take in a show at the Preston Playhouse, Blackburn Empire or King George’s Hall, while we take care of the driving.

“Customers choosing our buses after 7pm can travel any distance for just £1, with support from Lancashire’s £8.5 million Bus Service Improvement Plan – and of course, travelling with us means everyone can relax with a drink or two and arrive home safely.”