Bosses at a popular Lancashire beauty spot have announced an exciting new addition coming this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Cuerden Valley Park, near Bamber Bridge, will soon be enjoying The Roost - a new outdoor bar and kitchen, nestled next to the park’s walled garden.

A post on social media states: “This sustainable gem, handcrafted from locally sourced wood, is set to open at 1pm on Saturday, August 9th, and we can't wait for you to experience it! Join us for freshly made pizzas and smash burgers (with a hand foraged flair) local drinks, and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for any occasion — whether you're here for a leisurely stroll, planning a wedding, or enjoying one of our festivals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 650 acres of woodland, parklands, argricultural lands, meadows, a lake, the River Lostock and 10 miles of paths Cuerden Valley Park is a refuge of countryside at the heart of Lancashire.

Bosses also said that The Roost will be available for private hire and will offer catering options.

Opening hours are set to be Friday 4pm till late, and afternoons on Saturday and Sunday ‘till late’.

For more information, click here.

The park

The privately-funded 650 acre park has undergone a series of improvements in recent years, including the opening of a cafe, a £305,000 overhaul to make the facility more accessible, a new footbridge over the River Lostock, and the availability of ‘Tramper’ all-terrain mobility scooters for hire, so that people with impaired mobility can explore whichever corner of the park they would like to see.

It also regularly holds beer festivals and special events such as Christmas markets and winter light shows.