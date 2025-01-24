Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new set of average speed cameras will be activated on the A6 next week as part of Lancashire Police’s ongoing efforts to reduce casualties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new route along the A6 Lancaster starts from Galgate, just off junction 33 of the M6, and goes right the way through to Pointer roundabout, near Lancaster Hospital.

Following successful installation, formal enforcement will begin on Monday (January 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new set of average speed cameras will be activated on the A6 in Lancashire next week | Contributed

The route totals around four miles, and the speed limit varies between 30mph and 50mph.

Signage is already in place to advise motorists when the speed limit changes.

Superintendent Matt Willmot, of Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations department, said: “Speeding is one of the top five causes of serious or fatal collisions, known as the ‘fatal five’, and is something we take extremely seriously”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Speed was identified as a major factor in incidents which have occurred along this route. By installing these cameras, we aim to ensure motorists comply with the speed limit, which will help reduce casualties”.

“There are currently nine routes covered by average speed cameras in Lancashire and the results from those speak for themselves – a reduction in collisions of up to 86 per cent.”

The cameras will use number plate recognition technology to detect vehicles and calculate their average speed by measuring the time taken to travel between fixed points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route totals around four miles, and the speed limit varies between 30mph and 50mph | Lancashire Police

The introduction of the system is intended to positively influence driver behaviour and ensure that motorists comply with the speed limits, resulting in a safer environment for all road users.

Those who breach the speed limit will be given, where eligible, the opportunity to attend a speed awareness course to learn about the dangers of speeding, or a conditional offer of a fixed penalty (currently £100 and three penalty points).

For higher speeds the matter will be referred to the magistrates’ court.