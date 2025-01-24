New average speed cameras on A6 to go live in Lancaster next week - what you need to know
The new route along the A6 Lancaster starts from Galgate, just off junction 33 of the M6, and goes right the way through to Pointer roundabout, near Lancaster Hospital.
Following successful installation, formal enforcement will begin on Monday (January 27).
The route totals around four miles, and the speed limit varies between 30mph and 50mph.
Signage is already in place to advise motorists when the speed limit changes.
Superintendent Matt Willmot, of Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations department, said: “Speeding is one of the top five causes of serious or fatal collisions, known as the ‘fatal five’, and is something we take extremely seriously”.
“Speed was identified as a major factor in incidents which have occurred along this route. By installing these cameras, we aim to ensure motorists comply with the speed limit, which will help reduce casualties”.
“There are currently nine routes covered by average speed cameras in Lancashire and the results from those speak for themselves – a reduction in collisions of up to 86 per cent.”
The cameras will use number plate recognition technology to detect vehicles and calculate their average speed by measuring the time taken to travel between fixed points.
The introduction of the system is intended to positively influence driver behaviour and ensure that motorists comply with the speed limits, resulting in a safer environment for all road users.
Those who breach the speed limit will be given, where eligible, the opportunity to attend a speed awareness course to learn about the dangers of speeding, or a conditional offer of a fixed penalty (currently £100 and three penalty points).
For higher speeds the matter will be referred to the magistrates’ court.
