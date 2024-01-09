A new Aldi store is coming to Lancashire this month and it's giving away free food on its opening day.

Aldi is set to open a brand-new store on Westgate in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire on Thursday January 25 at 8am.

What can you expect from the store?

The new store, run by Store Manager Ian Varden, along with a team of 30 colleagues from the local community, will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Meanwhile Aldi's Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering "extraordinary value" on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

A spokesperson said that, as part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, "the new store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products."

Aldi then cited how consumer group Which? recently confirmed Aldi as the UK’s cheapest grocer on a basket of 48 everyday items with a price difference of £10.62 against Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, making the full-priced supermarkets on average almost 14% more expensive.

What is happening on it's opening day?

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, Ian Varden and his team will be joined by bronze medallist Laura Deas to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Laura will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi Store Manager Ian Varden said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Skelmersdale. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Laura Deas join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Skeleton star Laura Deas added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

What are the opening hours?

The new store will be located on Westgate, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, WN8 8GJ and will be open: Monday - Saturday: 08:00 - 22:00 and Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00

What is the store doing for the community?

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Skelmersdale to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

How can you apply for a job at the store?