Nelson man who broke into home and stole laptop, mobile phone and camera jailed
Police were called to reports of a burglary on Chapel Street on July 10.
Carl Pollit, 49, of Brentwood Road, Nelson, was arrested and later charged with burglary in a dwelling and theft.
He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Pollit was sentenced to three years in prison.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home, as Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner I will continue to hold Lancashire Constabulary to account to ensure residential burglary continues to reduce and that victims are supported.”
The sentencing comes as part of Operation Defender, a force-wide campaign to tackle residential burglary with support from the Police and Crime Commissioner.