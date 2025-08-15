Nelson man who broke into home and stole laptop, mobile phone and camera jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 19:44 BST
A man has been jailed after stealing a laptop, mobile phone, camera and keys during a burglary in Nelson.

Police were called to reports of a burglary on Chapel Street on July 10.

Most Popular

Carl Pollit, 49, of Brentwood Road, Nelson, was arrested and later charged with burglary in a dwelling and theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Carl Pollit stole a laptop, mobile phone, camera and keys after breaking into a home in Nelson.placeholder image
Carl Pollit stole a laptop, mobile phone, camera and keys after breaking into a home in Nelson. | Lancashire Police

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Pollit was sentenced to three years in prison.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home, as Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner I will continue to hold Lancashire Constabulary to account to ensure residential burglary continues to reduce and that victims are supported.”

The sentencing comes as part of Operation Defender, a force-wide campaign to tackle residential burglary with support from the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Related topics:NelsonPolice and Crime CommissionerLancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice