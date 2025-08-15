A man has been jailed after stealing a laptop, mobile phone, camera and keys during a burglary in Nelson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a burglary on Chapel Street on July 10.

Carl Pollit, 49, of Brentwood Road, Nelson, was arrested and later charged with burglary in a dwelling and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Pollit stole a laptop, mobile phone, camera and keys after breaking into a home in Nelson. | Lancashire Police

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty.

Pollit was sentenced to three years in prison.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home, as Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner I will continue to hold Lancashire Constabulary to account to ensure residential burglary continues to reduce and that victims are supported.”

The sentencing comes as part of Operation Defender, a force-wide campaign to tackle residential burglary with support from the Police and Crime Commissioner.