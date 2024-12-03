Nelson man wanted on recall to prison

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:12 BST
A public appeal has been launched to find a wanted man from Nelson.

Nadeem Mohammed is wanted on recall to prison.

Most Popular

The 46-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with short shaved hair and brown eyes.

Nadeem Mohammed, from Nelson, is wanted on recall to prisonplaceholder image
Nadeem Mohammed, from Nelson, is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see Mohammed or have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:NelsonLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice