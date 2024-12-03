Nelson man wanted on recall to prison
Nadeem Mohammed is wanted on recall to prison.
The 46-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with short shaved hair and brown eyes.
If you see Mohammed or have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.