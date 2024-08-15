NCO Europe call for thief in CCTV image to come forward as bike stolen from Preston office
and live on Freeview channel 276
Financial Institution NCO Europe had their bike shed at their Ringway, Preston offices broken into last week and a bike was stolen from the site but thankfully the perpetrator has been caught clearly on camera.
The company, whose headquarters are next to the Holiday Inn Preston, says the shed was broken into on Tuesday, August 6 between 13:50pm and 14:00pm.
The bike, which belonged to one of their employees. was a black Carrera Hellcat cycle, which retails for £410 on average.
Whilst the police have been informed, NCO Europe have also issued their own appeal for information, and the return of the item.
The company have shared CCTV footage reportedly depicting the man - notably without gloves on -who broke in and are asking for him to come forward.
What has the company said?
An NCO Europe spokesperson said “ Following our employee’s bike being stolen on 06/08/2024 we are asking if anybody recognizes the man in the image or the bike which is a black Carrera Hellcat cycle to contact the police as we would like to try and get this returned to the owner it’s not just the cost it’s also the inconvenience this has caused to our employee
“Our employee who does not wish to be named has responded that ‘this has caused me a great deal of stress as this was my only transportation both for work and personal use’.”
What have the police said?
A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed that the incident has been reported to them and they are investigating.
The force added that there have been no arrests.