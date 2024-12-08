A road at Preston Docks is set to be “closed for some time” following a collision this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene in Navigation Way at around 3.50pm.

The road was subsequently closed from the junction with Port Way to the Swing Bridge while police and paramedics worked at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Navigation Way in Preston was closed following a crash | Google

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.”

An air ambulance was called to the incident, according to eyewitness reports.

Traffic was coping well in the area following the road closure.