A road at Preston Docks is set to be “closed for some time” following a collision this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Navigation Way at around 3.50pm.

The road was subsequently closed from the junction with Port Way to the Swing Bridge while police and paramedics worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.”

An air ambulance was called to the incident, according to eyewitness reports.

Traffic was coping well in the area following the road closure.

