Naturists will bare all for Morecambe's famous Cross Bay Walk this summer

Members of British Naturism will take to the sands on June 11 to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

This Cross Morecambe Bay Naked Heart Walk follows the success of their 2021 event when around 60 naturists participated.

“The Morecambe Bay Walk is not only famous but unique and this will hopefully be the North West flagship outdoor fundraising event this year,” said British Naturism’s North West organiser, Ron O’Hare.

Naturists will take a stroll across Morecambe Bay this June.

The naturists will begin the walk fully clothed at Arnside and disrobe about a mile from shore, continuing in either just sandals or trainers. They will be dressed again when they arrive in Grange.

The King’s Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson, is expected to lead the walk fully clothed. New naturists and their partners can wear clothes too.