Youth arrested for attempted stabbing at Lancaster railway station

There was an attempted stabbing at Lancaster railway station last Wednesday evening, said British Transport Police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:52 BST
A youth was arrested for an attempted stabbing at Lancaster Railway Station.A youth was arrested for an attempted stabbing at Lancaster Railway Station.
A youth was arrested for an attempted stabbing at Lancaster Railway Station.

Police said fast track enquiries led to a suspect being circulated as wanted.

A juvenile male was arrested on April 18 in Preston.

He has been interviewed and bailed as CID continue their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “An incident occurred on Wednesday evening at #Lancaster Station where a person attempted to stab another.

"Our fast track enquiries led to a suspect being circulated as wanted.

"A juvenile male was #arrested last night in #Preston. Interviewed and bailed as CID continue enquiries.”