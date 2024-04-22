Youth arrested for attempted stabbing at Lancaster railway station
There was an attempted stabbing at Lancaster railway station last Wednesday evening, said British Transport Police.
Police said fast track enquiries led to a suspect being circulated as wanted.
A juvenile male was arrested on April 18 in Preston.
He has been interviewed and bailed as CID continue their enquiries.
