You can now apply for first job at Eden Project Morecambe prom attraction

The job being advertised is for a community engagement officer in Morecambe with a £25,500 salary and a 12 month fixed term.

The chosen candidate will be tasked with delivering a "programme of successful community engagement and facilitated nature-led activities focussing (but not exclusively) on our marine and coastal environments."

According to the listing, responsibilities include:

Artist's impression of the Eden Project Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*developing and delivering a programme of successful community engagement and facilitated nature-led activities focussing (but not exclusively) on our marine and coastal environments. Both in person and practical, with the option for some digital activity in response to community need.

*promoting the Programme and enthuse people about the spectacular nature of Morecambe Bay through volunteering opportunities, events, social media and effective networking with a wide range of individuals and organisations

*working with partners, local organisations and volunteers, empowering them to get active and connected to their community and to nature. To work with local community groups and existing projects, to undertake activities, citizen science surveys and campaigns that contribute towards peoples’ and natures’ recovery.

*developing a legacy of volunteering within communities that supports both people and natures recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for all applications is at 5pm on Monday, August 7 with interviews taking place in Morecambe the following week.

Apply for the role at https://eur231.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-GB/edenprojecthr/Posting/View/667

General vacancies for the Eden Project can be found at https://www.edenproject.com/work-at-eden/current-vacancies

It is expected that recruitment events will be held for Eden Project Morecambe but no details have yet been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When applying for planning permission, those behind the development said the Eden Project will create around 390 jobs, with a maximum of 285 on site at any one time.

A large number of additional jobs are expected to be supported in the region, with Eden Project Morecambe providing an economic boost greater than the £50m government investment every year.

Opening of the Eden Project Morecambe is expected at the end of 2026, with test events planned for the site and a soft opening for the local community.

The eco-attraction – which was given planning consent by Lancaster City Council in January 2022 – is expected to transform Morecambe promenade.

It will feature shell-like domes, with indoor and outdoor attractions themed around Morecambe Bay, as well as a 6,000 seater concert venue.