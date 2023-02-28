Yorkshire Ripper’s ashes were scattered at beauty spot near Morecambe in ‘secret plan’, niece reveals

Peter Sutcliffe, who terrorised women in the 1970s and 1980s, was convicted of 13 murders before his death in 2020 aged 74 after contracting Covid-19.

Emily Sutcliffe said some of the Ripper's remains were scattered by the seaside in Arnside where he visited the area as a boy, staying at his uncle’s caravan.

Emily, 28, told the Mirror: "I was taken there once or twice when I was a child. It is lovely."

The Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe.

She continued: "That area means a lot to the whole family. We had family living in the area at the time and would visit them."

Speaking for the first time about her twisted uncle, the young mum said the killer had a dreadful impact on her life.

Emily added: "When he died it felt a bit like freedom, a relief. When I looked in the mirror I saw a monster because I was convinced I looked like him.

"When I was younger I was told I looked like my dad who has similar features to my uncle. It was so bad I wanted plastic surgery to change everything about my appearance. If I’d had the money I would have."

Arnside Viaduct and River Kent by Chris Lund.

The Yorkshire Ripper’s ex-wife Sonia Sutcliffe was made his executor and it is thought the ashes were divided up and sent to family and friends.

It is believed the killer told relatives of his secret plan for his remains.

A portion of them are thought to have been released at Arnside.

His father’s ashes were scattered there in 2004.

British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, a.k.a. 'The Yorkshire Ripper,' in police custody, 1983. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

It is believed the Ripper’s ashes could have been released on the adjacent beach at White Creek.

Some family live half an hour away in Morecambe.

Emily claims the Ripper’s ashes were released out to sea.

The serial killer was allowed to visit Arnside in 2005, sparking outrage in the peaceful village.

Peter Sutcliffe the Yorkshire Ripper.

He was driven to the bay under the supervision of Broadmoor Hospital staff to pay his respects to his dad.

The area’s then MP Tim Collins said: "It is despicable."

Lorry driver Sutcliffe, from Bingley, was jailed in 1981 for the murders and seven attempted murders.

He was given no chance of release.

Emily said she was eight when her dad Carl, the killer’s brother, told her about her notorious uncle.

She said: "I remember going into school and telling my friends because I thought my uncle was famous. I didn’t understand what he’d done then.

"Unfortunately it was the perfect age for bullying and it has scarred me."

She said a close friend at primary school told how her parents knew one of the victims.

Emily added: "I felt like saying ‘I’m sorry, but it wasn’t me’.

Emily thinks the Ripper’s offences may have influenced her decision to study criminology and psychology.

She said: "In the months before he died I was seriously considering visiting him."

She thinks her uncle’s alcoholic dad may have caused the murderous streak by smashing a pint glass over the Ripper’s head when he was a boy.

Emily said it was similar to the Ripper’s hammer attacks.