Woman who failed to appear at court for train guard assault arrested in Lancaster

A police officer was driving through Lancaster when he spotted a woman he knew was wanted on warrant.

The woman had failed to appear at court for a case involving an assault on a train guard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was arrested and will appear before the court as soon as possible.

A police officer arrested a woman on warrant in Lancaster.

BTP Lancashire @BTP Lancs tweeted: “Good observation skills are an essential part of policing.

"An officer at #Lancaster driving through the city spotted a female he knew was wanted on warrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’d failed to appear for a case involving an assault on a train guard.