Woman who failed to appear at court for train guard assault arrested in Lancaster

Police arrested a woman in Lancaster city centre who was wanted on warrant.

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT- 1 min read

A police officer was driving through Lancaster when he spotted a woman he knew was wanted on warrant.

The woman had failed to appear at court for a case involving an assault on a train guard.

She was arrested and will appear before the court as soon as possible.

A police officer arrested a woman on warrant in Lancaster.
BTP Lancashire @BTP Lancs tweeted: “Good observation skills are an essential part of policing.

"An officer at #Lancaster driving through the city spotted a female he knew was wanted on warrant.

"She’d failed to appear for a case involving an assault on a train guard.

“Arrested after trying to run.”