Woman who failed to appear at court for train guard assault arrested in Lancaster
Police arrested a woman in Lancaster city centre who was wanted on warrant.
A police officer was driving through Lancaster when he spotted a woman he knew was wanted on warrant.
The woman had failed to appear at court for a case involving an assault on a train guard.
She was arrested and will appear before the court as soon as possible.
BTP Lancashire @BTP Lancs tweeted: “Good observation skills are an essential part of policing.
"An officer at #Lancaster driving through the city spotted a female he knew was wanted on warrant.
"She’d failed to appear for a case involving an assault on a train guard.
“Arrested after trying to run.”