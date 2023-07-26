News you can trust since 1886
Woman suffers head injury after being hit by wagon in Lancaster

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an accident on Caton Road in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

Police said a woman had been hit by a wagon.

The woman has suffered a head injury and is being treated at the scene for now, said police.

The accident happened around 1.30pm and the road is still blocked between the Bay Gateway, Caton Road exit and 315 gym.

Police and ambulances at the scene of the accident on Caton Road in Lancaster. Picture by Debbie Butler.Police and ambulances at the scene of the accident on Caton Road in Lancaster. Picture by Debbie Butler.
Five police cars and two ambulances are at the scene.

The air ambulance has landed in a field behind Premier Inn on Caton Road.

The road has been closed by police between the Bay Gateway and Mannin Way.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted: “Due to a road closure on Caton Road, Lancaster, service 555 Express will be unable to serve any stops between Lancaster Bus Station, and the Travelodge stop on the A591.”

